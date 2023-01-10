The Redevelopment of Little Tokyo is expected to commence by the first quarter of this year.

Warden at the Kingstown Town Board Clayton Burgin said they have met with shop owners and Ice Box Vendors at Little Toyko to discuss compensation packages as the shop owners will no longer be able to ply their trade there.

Burgin said they will see how best they can put together the compensatory packages for the vendors and shop owners at Little Tokyo.

The Little Toyko Redevelopment Project is expected to be completed in two years.