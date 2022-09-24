Jamaica and Ipswich Town defender Greg Leigh is facing months on the sidelines after suffering an injury late in his club’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Scans confirmed it was more severe than first thought, meaning the left-back will now face several months out.

The 27-year-old England-born Leigh was due to join up with the Reggae Boyz squad for their friendly against Argentina in New Jersey next Tuesday but will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation.

“He, unfortunately, picked something up at the back end of the Sheffield Wednesday game, which was initially thought to be bone bruising,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “At that point, it was touch-and-go whether he was going to go away for international duty.

“He’s had some scans this week, just to make sure, and unfortunately he has a compression fracture of his leg and will be out for a longer time. That’s a disappointing one for Greg and us as well.

“He’s going to have a lengthy spell on the sidelines, more likely months but hopefully not a long period of months. That depends on the bone healing over the next six weeks, so it’s very much recovery to let it heal, then we’ll be checking and we’re hopeful it’s a short period of months.”