By NAN SPORTS EDITOR



News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 18, 2025: Caribbean soccer fans will be holding their breath tonight as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz and Curaçao face off in a winner-takes-all showdown that could rewrite regional football history.

FLASHBACK – Michael Hector #3 of Jamaica looks on during the 3rd Place Match – Concacaf Nations League between Jamaica and Panama at AT&aT Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The stakes are enormous. Jamaica sits one point behind Curaçao in Group B heading into their final CONCACAF 2026 World Cup Qualifier. A win at the National Stadium in Kingston sends the Reggae Boyz to their second-ever World Cup, their first since France 1998. Anything less, and Curaçao moves on — sealing its first World Cup berth in history.

FLASHBACK – Feyenoord’s Japanese forward #09 Ayase Ueda (L) and FC Groningen Curaçao’s defender #09 Tyrique Mercera fight for the ball during the Dutch Eredivisie football match between FC Groningen and Feyenoord at the Euroborg Stadium in Groningen on September 28, 2025. (Photo by VINCENT JANNINK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Renaldo Cephas, who scored for Jamaica against Trinidad & Tobago earlier in the round, will once again be looked to for attacking firepower.

Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts said he expects his team to rise to the moment.

“I am not going to say that we are very confident, but we want to do well and we intend to do well,” Ricketts said. “We don’t want to be cocky… but we really want to do very well for our country.”

The match also carries emotional weight. Ricketts noted that a victory would give western Jamaica “something to smile about,” following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa three weeks ago.

Despite losing 2–0 to Curaçao in their opening meeting, Ricketts insists Jamaica played the better football.

“If you look at the game we lost 2–0 to them in Curaçao and compare the stats, we took 17 shots compared to their seven. We got four corners and they got zero,” he said. “We never managed the finishing very well, and I think we were a little unfortunate.”

Still, he believes Jamaica’s quality should show if they execute.

“They are a good team, but man to man, I think we are superior. We just need to execute on the day and once we do this, I am pretty sure we would come out on top.”

But Curaçao knows that history is within reach. A draw would be enough to send the Dutch constituent country to its first World Cup, potentially joining Suriname — also on the cusp of qualifying — and Haiti, seeking a return after their last appearance in 1974.

For Jamaica, the equation is simple: win, or face the prospect of falling into the intercontinental playoff route.

“We are trying to get to our second senior men’s World Cup and it is going to be historic,” Ricketts said. “We want to go out there and give it our best shot because of the social impact a victory and a World Cup will have on the psyche of every single Jamaican.”

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET at Kingston’s National Stadium.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

