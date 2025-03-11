News Americas, New York, NY, March 11, 2025: The reggae community has been left in shock and sadness at the passing of Cocoa Tea, the legendary Jamaican born singer known for the top hit, “Barack Obama, and his smooth vocals. Fans and friends have flooded social media, paying tribute to the man whose music transcended generations and borders.

FLASHBACK-Jamaican reggae singer Cocoa Tea performing at Reggae Festival, Randall’s Island, New York, July 1997. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Cocoa Tea, born Calvin Scott on September 3, 1959, in Rocky Point, Clarendon, Jamaica, was one of reggae and dancehall’s most beloved voices. His career began in Kingston’s sound system scene in the early 1980s, where he made a name for himself before his big break with famed producer Henry ‘Junjo’ Lawes as part of the Volcano Sounds movement. Over the years, he collaborated with top producers such as King Jammy, Gussie Clarke, Phillip ‘Fatis’ Burrell, and Lawes, delivering classic hits like “She Loves Me Now,” “I Lost My Sonia,” “Rikers Island,” and “Good Life.”

A Legacy Remembered

FLASHBACK – Cocoa Tea visits the SiriusXM Studios on May 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Cocoa Tea’s influence stretched far beyond music. In 2008, his tribute song “Barack Obama” celebrated the first Black U.S. president’s historic election, earning him a side gig performing at Obama’s inauguration.

Reggae label VP Records paid tribute, stating: “Rest In Power Cocoa Tea, a true Jamaican music icon whose music will continue to resonate with his fans and generations to come. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Irwine Clare Sr., OD, founder of Team Jamaica Bickle and Caribbean Immigrant Services, (CIS), remembered Cocoa Tea as a legend who generously supported TJB without hesitation.

“Cocoa Tea always supported Team Jamaica Bickle through his talent without hesitation and never asked for a dime in payment,” Clare shared. “I remember once he performed in Jamaica the night before and then got on ‘the iron bird’ as he called it, Caribbean Airlines, to perform at a TJB event at Brooklyn College the next day – without pay.”

Felicia Persaud, publisher of News Americas, reflected on her personal connection with the artist, having written a recommendation for Cocoa Tea’s successful U.S. Green Card application through Clare and CIS.

Jamaica’s Opposition Leader Mark Golding also honored Cocoa Tea’s legacy, stating: “Jamaica has lost another musical legend. Cocoa Tea’s smooth vocals and timeless reggae hits have left an indelible mark on our culture and the global music scene. His artistry, talent, and message of love and unity will live on forever. Jamaica’s musical history is richer for his unmistakable voice and classic reggae anthems. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, fans, and the wider musical fraternity. May his soul rest in peace.”

Daughter Remembers His Strength

Cocoa Tea’s daughter, Rashaine Scott, confirmed his passing, revealing he died at 4 AM in a Florida hospital.

“He used to go into the Bible and read us the Ten Commandments, and he always said God made Adam and Eve. He also encouraged us to be independent, get an education, and to better our lives. I’m sorry I didn’t get to see him before he passed away,” she said.

She described her father as a fighter and a proud, private man who never gave up.

“He was a fighter, and he fought till the end. He was a strong-willed person, always thinking of the best, and he was also private.”

Final Days & Cause of Death

Cocoa Tea had been hospitalized for several months, battling an illness. While the official cause of death has not been confirmed, reports suggest he succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

His music, influence, and generosity will continue to inspire generations.