Top-flight French Club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has announced the arrival of Jamaican international Allyson Swaby.

The 26-year-old Swaby signed on Monday, the eve of the deadline day for the January transfer window. She joins on a six-month loan deal from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club, Angel City FC.

Swaby, who was given her NWSL debut during Angel City’s first season in 2022, made just two NWSL appearances for the club this season before her transfer.

“Allyson will always be part of Angel City history as a member of our inaugural squad,” general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said. “We are continuously looking for ways to develop our players and provide them with opportunities here and abroad, including this one with a storied club like PSG. We know she will make an impact there, and we look forward to her return in the summer.”

This represents the second major European move for Swaby, who played for Italian Serie A side, AS Roma, just ahead of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France where she and the Reggae Girlz made their World Cup debut.

Born in Hartford, USA, Swaby played for Boston College in 2014. In June 2018, the central defender moved to Iceland and joined Knattspyrnuf?lag Fjaroabyggoar, making 11 appearances and scoring five goals.

In the winter break of the same season, she joined AS Roma, who were just starting their women’s team. She spent four seasons with the Italian club. In January 2022, Swaby returned to the United States, signing for Angel City in Los Angeles.

Swaby started her international career in 2018 and since then, the defender earned 20 caps for the Reggae Girlz. She is now preparing with the Reggae Girlz for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which gets underway in July in Australia and New Zealand.