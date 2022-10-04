UPDATE: 14-y-o Micheal Murray safe after going missing in HWT
Games scheduled for MoBay and Kingston, Nov 10 and 13
53 minutes ago
File photo of some members of the Reggae Girlz reacting to a successful development on the field of play.
Jamaicans will be able to watch the World Cup-bound Reggae Girlz in action in November — not once, but twice — when they tackle South American stars, Paraguay, in two friendly international matches.
The first game is scheduled for November 10 at Catherine Hall Stadium in Montego Bay, St James, and the second is set for the National Stadium in Kingston three days later, on November 13.
“This will be a FIFA match window, so all the players will be available,” a release from the Jamaica Football Federation said on Monday.
Jamaica qualified for their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament last July in Mexico, while Paraguay finished fourth in the South American Women’s qualifiers in August.
The JFF said Coach Lorne Donaldson would be using the two matches to fine-tune his team for the big dance in New Zealand and Australia next July.
On the other hand, the South Americans are looking to sharpen their skills for the FIFA Intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand in February 2022. Three teams will qualify from the 10 down to take part.
Twenty-nine teams have already qualified for the Women’s World Cup Finals.
