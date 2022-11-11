The Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K returns on December 4 in Negril after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, and organisers are expecting strong support from overseas participants.

According to event organisers, nearly 1,000 participants from overseas and 600 locals are expected for this year’s in-person staging of the event. They are also anticipating that the event will contribute to the country’s post-COVID boom in tourism, which is predicted to reach 3.7 million visitors by April 2023.

During this year’s event, which is to be held from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, December 4, 2022, runners from Costa Rica, Zambia, and Oman as well as regulars from Japan and Europe, who are unable to make it in person, will join virtually, the organisers said.

Individuals in these territories will participate by running in their respective countries while following the race in Jamaica online.

The World Athletics certified course will run from Long Beach Park, then loop into the town of Negril, head north to Bloody Bay and return to the finish line at Long Bay Beach Park.

With bookings already confirmed for major hotels in Negril, the largest group expected will be the over 400-member Reggae Runners charity group out of the USA, which will be returning for its 10th year of participation in the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K.

“Each year, members of the charity group make hotel reservations for the following staging before leaving the island, which shows the level of excitement, anticipation and respect they give to our event. Also, this group has been of tremendous help to the Green Island Secondary School and other local charities in Negril by donating ‘slightly worn’ athletic shoes and cash to help students participate in the annual event. And this year will be no exception,” said Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis, Race Director for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K.

Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis (right), race director for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K, welcomes Peter Mullings (left), Acting Deputy Director of Tourism, to the launch of 2022 Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K held on Wednesday at the Burger King Training Room, Half-Way-Tree Road. Looking on is Diane Ellis, Sponsorship Director, Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K.

He also said the race has attracted 25,000 people from 35 countries annually, over the 22 years since it started. This number, he said, “is in addition to our own local tourists”.

Francis said, too, that besides the race on December 4, there would be a number of value-added “side” events, including the famous Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association-sponsored Pasta Party.

The presence of Acting Deputy Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) Peter Mullings at the launch of the event underscores the importance of the marathon to the promotion of tourism.

“In just a few weeks, we will expect Negril to be buzzing with marathon participants from all around the world and we could not be happier as a destination,” Mullings said.

The acting deputy director said that the JTB’s mandate to create a demand for travel to Jamaica is assisted by events such as Reggae Marathon.

State Minister in the Ministry of Sport Alando Terrelonge and Head of QSR Sales and Marketing/Group Corporate Communications Director, Burger King Sabrena McDonald-Radcliffe talk before the launch of the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Sports and Entertainment State Minister Alando Terrelonge appealed to people to come to Jamaica to run in paradise.

“It shows the convergence of sports as physical culture. It shows the convergence of tourism in our tourism product. It shows the convergences of our Ministry of Health in terms of fitness, and what it does is it brings all of these wonderful things together in an island paradise such as Jamaica,” he said.

Dubbing the Reggae Marathon an event of the highest pedigree Terrelonge pointed out that data collected from the event will determine how government spend monies in the future.

Registration

Registration and packet collection will begin on Friday, December 2 from 1pm to 5pm at the Couples Swept Away Sports Complex, Negril. That exercise will continue the following day at the same venue.

On the evening of Saturday, December 3 registered participants will be invited to attend the JHTA’s World Best Pasta Party at the Couples Swept Away Sports Complex from 5pm to 8pm.

Sunday, December 4, will be race day, beginning at 5:15am, which will be followed by a Victory Beach Party – featuring fast-rising artiste Ras I – as well as the Awards ceremony from 7am to 12 noon.

There will be J$1 million in cash and prizes, in addition to commemorative finisher medals and certificates and Bob Marley and Rita Marley trophies, sculpted by Basil Watson, to be presented to the male and female winners of the Reggae Marathon.