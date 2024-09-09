News Americas, New York, NY, September 9, 2024: As the Caribbean continues to confront its colonial history, the Visible Crown project is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the region’s future relationship with the British monarchy in a post-colonial world.

Protestors against royals in the Caribbean.

British taxpayers have contributed £825,000 towards this comprehensive study, UK media report indicate, which is set to examine the monarchy’s influence in the Caribbean, sparking further discussions on the region’s identity and its ties to the British Crown. The project, funded by the UK’s Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC), explores the political and cultural significance of Queen Elizabeth II and the British monarchy in the Caribbean from 1952 to the present day.

This research comes at a critical time as Caribbean nations increasingly reassess their connections to the monarchy, with growing calls for reparations and the abolition of royal influence. The project aims to provide deeper insight into the Caribbean’s evolving relationship with the monarchy, particularly in light of recent royal visits that have triggered protests demanding accountability for Britain’s colonial past.

With countries like Barbados transitioning to republics, Visible Crown seeks to understand why some Caribbean nations, such as Antigua and Barbuda, Jamaica, and St. Lucia, maintain ties to the monarchy, while others pursue independence. The study will focus on all eight Caribbean realms where King Charles III remains head of state, and will also examine why Commonwealth nations like Guyana, Dominica, and Trinidad and Tobago became republics.

Professor Anna Whitelock, a historian of the monarchy and one of the lead researchers, has been outspoken about the need for the monarchy to modernize and reckon with its colonial legacy. Her research will shed light on how the monarchy is perceived in the Caribbean today, and how its legacy has impacted the region.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge are seen at the Laing Building, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee, on March 19, 2022 in Belize City, Belize amid protest. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

As movements across the Caribbean call for a definitive break from the monarchy and demand reparations for colonial-era atrocities, Visible Crown is expected to contribute valuable insights into the future of the region. Royal visits in recent years have increasingly faced backlash from activists who criticize the monarchy’s role in colonial oppression.

Despite criticism from some British figures over the use of taxpayer funds, researchers argue that the project is crucial for understanding the Caribbean’s political landscape and its ongoing connection to the monarchy. The findings from Visible Crown could help shape how the Caribbean navigates its future and whether it moves towards complete independence from Britain.