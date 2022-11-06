The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) in Grenada is encouraging members of the general public to exercise caution when traversing the nation’s roads after the country experienced hours of prolonged rainfall Friday.

The Agency says it has received several reports of flooding in the Grenville and River Road areas, along with landslides on the western corridor of the island.

NaDMA reminds the public that although the hurricane season is quickly coming to a close, conditions as experienced Friday should serve as a reminder of the need to always be prepared.

The Meteorological Office advises that weather conditions should improve overnight.

