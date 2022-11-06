Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

5 tips for coping with chronic migraines

Upcoming Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies and public holiday

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

Ministry invites public comments on two digital i.d. bills

Another armed robbery! Bandits strike at Hirst Road grocery store

Woman says husband’s divorce award should be reduced by rent owed

Privy Council to hold hearings in Cayman Nov 15-18

Females being targeted? Two women robbed hours apart

Local bank announces interest rate hike

RCIPS police helicopter assists with rescue of 14 Cuba migrants at sea

Saturday Nov 05

27?C
Environment

Citizens encouraged to be cautious on the nation’s roads

Loop News

November 4, 2022 07:04 PM ET

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) in Grenada is encouraging members of the general public to exercise caution when traversing the nation’s roads after the country experienced hours of prolonged rainfall Friday.

The Agency says it has received several reports of flooding in the Grenville and River Road areas, along with landslides on the western corridor of the island.

NaDMA reminds the public that although the hurricane season is quickly coming to a close, conditions as experienced Friday should serve as a reminder of the need to always be prepared.

The Meteorological Office advises that weather conditions should improve overnight.

Subscribe to BiP’s Weather Channel for timely weather updates. Click here to download the BiP app or simply click here to follow the Weather Channel for existing customers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Lifestyle

Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Argentina announce they are married

Travel

COVID-19 vaccine proof still required for visitors entering the US

Sport

England reach T20 World Cup semifinals, Australia eliminated

More From

Cayman News

New Cayman digital id may be a KYC game changer for hedge funds

The Cayman Islands’ Government’s Ministry of Investment, Innovation & Social Development announced on Friday, November 4, 2022 that it will be a launching new digital identification register and d

Cayman News

Ministry invites public comments on two digital i.d. bills

The Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development (MIISD) said that it is delighted to report that Cabinet has approved two legislative Bills, the Identification Register Bill and the Caym

Cayman News

Woman says husband’s divorce award should be reduced by rent owed

In a judgment delivered on October 25, 2022 in connection with financial ancillaries for divorce proceedings, it was noted that a Caymanian banker argued that the amount awarded to her husband (who ha

Environment

Reports of flooding, landslides after day of rain in Grenada

Citizens encouraged to be cautious on the nation’s roads

Cayman News

Upcoming Annual Remembrance Day ceremonies and public holiday

Remembrance Day Ceremonies will take place on Sunday, November 13; followed by a public holiday on Monday, November 14 in observance of veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The Grand

Business

Caribbean tourism outpaces other territories post-pandemic

Tourism in the Caribbean has recovered faster than any other destination in the world and has actually sprung into growth mode, experts say.

President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Associatio

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR