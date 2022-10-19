Shouts and screams echoed around 8th Avenue Harts Gap, Christ Church earlier today, October 17, when a fire completely destroyed an abandoned house in the area.

Residents who quickly gathered on the scene which was engulfed in smoke from around 10:30 am openly voiced their frustrations about the fire they believed was intentionally lit.

Speaking to Loop News resident James Codrington recounted the day’s ordeal which began with a loud explosion.

“This morning I heard the popping of bottles, probably a gas bottle exploded and there were shouts and screams from people in the neighbourhood, so I ran out. Well, I had two physically challenged people here on the inside of my dwelling so everybody was shouting saying, ‘James! James! Get them out!’, which I did and they are parked right below here in the cool. But the heat was so intense and the smoke was threatening to the gentlemen because they were unable to run.”

Codrington who professed that his neighbourhood is usually “peaceful and welcoming” revealed that a mere few months ago another fire occurred in the neighbourhood.

“This is the second fire that we’ve had. The first one was approximately next door to it, that was on the 28th of April on National Heroes Day and the second one now, as it is quietly now burning, is the second one to go.”

Explaining that he had his beliefs, the mature gentleman maintained that he would “let the authorities deal with that situation.”

“Your guess is as good as mine as to what is the cause. Fortunately, there is no loss of life, praise God! So now God will rebuild. I have my suspicions but I care not to voice them on air. I will let the authorities deal with that situation.”

Codrington however praised the Barbados Fire Service for their fast-acting efforts.

“The authorities can just do what they can, but in this case, I must commend the Barbados Fire Service for a quick and prompt response because I put in a call and the dispatcher told me that so many calls had came in before, and within five minutes of placing the call, the fire truck was here. They were very very quick and active.”