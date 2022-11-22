Police have increased their presence in sections of Central Kingston after angry residents set a police vehicle ablaze in protest over the fatal shooting of a resident from the community.

The resident has been identified as Keron Hewitt, 24-year-old of a St Thomas and Hanover Street in Kingston address.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, reported that a man was shot and killed by a soldier in close proximity to a security checkpoint.

Reports are that he attempted to move a security barrier and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.