Champions, Hope International were beaten 3-1 by Sion Hill, and Avenues United defeated Awesome FC 3-2 in last night’s matches of the Premier Division Football Championship at Victoria Park, here in Kingstown.

Three matches are scheduled for today in the 11 versus 11 Women’s Championship also at Victoria Park.

At 3.00 p. m, Bequia United will meet Je Belle. At 5.00 p. m, North Leeward Predators will play against Toni Stores Jugglers, and at 7.00 p. m, Owia United will oppose Camdonia Chelsea.