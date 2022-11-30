Luka Doncic delivered his fifth triple-double of the season to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 116-113 win over NBA champions, Golden State Warriors in the NBA in Dallas, Texas last night.

In a rematch of last season’s Western Conference finals, Doncic top-scored with 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. It was his 51st career triple-double.

Stephen Curry led Golden State Warriors with 32 points, but team-mate Klay Thompson missed a three-pointer that would have tied the game with 2.6 seconds left on the clock.

New York Knicks’ power forward, Julius Randle celebrated his 28th birthday with a season-high 36 points as they cruised to a 140-110 victory over Detroit Pistons in Detroit.

And Los Angeles Clippers, without their injured star player Damian Lillard came from behind to beat Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 in Portland.