Gaymes Parsha Blazers defeated Nature Care SVG Plan Team 2 49-26, and Teshville beat Clean Sweep 74-17 last weekend in the Senior Division of the Layou Netball Championships at the Layou Hard Court.

Nature Care SVG Plan 1 also beat Central Leeward Secondary School 43-16, and Jamrock overwhelmed Nature Care SVG Plan 2 61-20.

In the Junior Championship, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors defeated Ice Spice 29-4, and Gaymes Parsha Hot Steppa beat Buccament Bay Secondry School 16-2.