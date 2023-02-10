Opener, Shayne Moseley fell 18 runs short of a fifth First-class hundred, and Shane Dowrich scored his 30th First-class fifty as honors were shared in a rain-affected second day of the Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship match between Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda yesterday.

After a long rain delay, Barbados Pride began day two on 89-2, replying to the Jamaica Scorpions’ 140 all out, with Moseley on 41 and Shamarh Brooks on 16.

Brooks failed to add to his 16 before he was trapped lbw by Marquino Mindley in the second over of the day with the score on 92.

The scores at the close of play yesterday: Jamaica Scorpions 140 (Jamie Merchant 35, Tevin Gilzene 32, Abhijai Mansingh 27, Shamar Springer 3-11, Camarie Boyce 3-26, Akeem Jordan 3-48) and 6-0.

Barbados Pride 215 (Shayne Moseley 82, Shane Dowrich 64 not out, Patrick Harty 4-23, Marquino Mindley 2-25, Abhijai Mansingh 2-30).