Traffic Management Plan

Work under the Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project will see resurfacing work on a section of Old Parham Road this week. The Contractor has released a traffic management plan for the road works that will take place from CIBC First Caribbean International Bank to the junction at Liberty Pharmacy.

Date: Thursday 13th October, 2022 to Saturday 15th October, 2022. Time: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Westbound Traffic Diversion:

West bound traffic will divert right at the junction with Hadeed Motors Ltd. and follow the diversion signs on hand to get back onto old Parham Road.

Eastbound Traffic Diversion:

Eastbound traffic will turn left off Old Parham Road near Liberty Pharmacy before returning to Old Parham Road.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution when travelling in the work zones. For additional information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782

