St Thomas residents to see some improvement along at least one road in their constituency as the government continues its road works projects island wide.

Travellers are being cautioned to proceed with caution through Stoney Gully in St Thomas as extensive road work is ongoing from March 27 to March 31, 2023.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) are informed motorists travelling along Stoney Gully to follow the traffic flow directions.

In a public service announcement on Monday, on the Ministry’s social media pages, motorists were informed that they were to divert as a result of the construction.

“Excavation has started for the construction of a footpath, a retaining wall and road widening at Stoney Gully, St Thomas.

When diverted, traffic will be directed through Highland and the St Thomas Post Office.

“Traffic coming from Jukes Road will be diverted through Highland to exit by the St Thomas Post Office.”