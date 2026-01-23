Rethinking Foreign Policy – The Case for Tech Diplomacy

News Americas, Gebze, Türkiye, Fri. Jan. 23, 2026: The drivers of economic growth, innovation, and societal change are no longer solely wealthy nation-states and global institutional actors, but increasingly the technology companies. The so-called “Magnificent Seven”-Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet (Google) – now dominate the global economy, redefining traditional thinking of economic power and influence. By the end of 2025, these seven companies had an estimated market value of US$22.2 trillion.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) as he attends a reception for business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting on January 21, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The annual meeting of political and business leaders comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Europe over a range of issues, including Trump’s vow to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NVIDIA alone stood at US$5 trillion. This is more than Japan’s GDP, the world’s third-largest economy, which is US$4.4 trillion according to the International Monetary Fund. In terms of global reach, Meta, formerly Facebook, has more than 3 billion users. Over 2 billion people use it every day.

This concentration of wealth has profound implications. Breakthrough technologies – artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital platforms – are reshaping industries, creating new value chains, and generating immense opportunities. Yet, most developing countries, especially the Least Developed Countries, (LDCs), are being left out.

The scale of this digital divide reveals a critical gap: the world’s poor, small, and vulnerable countries are not just lagging in access to technology; they lack meaningful influence in how these technologies are governed, deployed, and regulated. Their exclusion from the emerging architecture for global technology governance will only deepen the already stark divide between rich and poor countries.

Addressing this imbalance requires innovative approaches. Traditional diplomacy and development strategies, while indispensable, are no longer sufficient on their own. To truly harness frontier technologies and ensure their people benefit from global innovation, technology must be an integral part of the diplomatic arsenal of any developing country. Tech diplomacy represents a holistic framework that integrates technology engagement, governance, and investment directly into a country’s foreign policy thrust.

Some countries have already embraced Tech Diplomacy. Denmark was the first to formally recognize the technology industry as a foreign policy priority in 2017. By appointing a dedicated Tech Ambassador, it acknowledged that engagement with major technology companies requires the same diplomatic attention and strategic seriousness as with traditional state and multilateral actors.

Brazil, through the appointment of a Tech Ambassador and the creation of more than 70 technology-focused sections across its embassies worldwide, has built a global network designed to facilitate technology transfer, attract investment, and strengthen international innovation cooperation.

Kenya offers a great African example. Through initiatives such as the TechPlomacy Connective and the appointment of a Special Envoy on Technology, Kenya has positioned itself as an active participant in global AI and digital governance. This approach has secured Kenya a leadership role in key international technology fora and enabled direct engagement with both global technology companies and multilateral institutions. Kenya’s example underscores how developing countries can shape technological change rather than simply respond to it.

So, what are the lessons learnt and a reasonable approach for developing countries, especially the 44 LDCs and capacity-constrained island states like those in the Caribbean and Pacific?

To start with, there must be a clear recognition of the importance of integrating Tech Diplomacy in the existing foreign policy architecture with a dedicated focal point and team. This facilitates participation in global technology governance, and ensures meaningful engagement on the standards, norms, and regulatory frameworks that shape emerging technologies. Without their presence at the table, the rules governing artificial intelligence, cross-border data flows, digital platforms, and digital trade will continue to be defined primarily by those who already hold economic and technological power. This will further entrench existing inequalities.

Second, engagement with technology companies is essential. Governments need structured, sustained, and strategic dialogue with global tech firms. Such engagement allows countries to build trust; co-design solutions tailored to local needs; and leverage innovation in support of national development priorities. Most importantly, getting information at the earliest will help place you at the front of the line in accessing opportunities.

Third, investment in digital futures must go beyond basic connectivity. Developing countries, including LDCs, require targeted investment in digital infrastructure, human capital, and innovation ecosystems. In a challenging financial environment, the technology companies have the requisite financing. Here again, Tech Diplomacy can help. With a forensic focus on making investment cases to businesses in the technology and innovation space, countries can create jobs, stimulate entrepreneurship, and begin to effectively compete in the global digital economy. India is a great example of success in attracting massive private investments in this space.

In summary, a world where technological leadership is becoming a defining factor of economic and geopolitical influence, poor, small, and weak countries need to lift their game by recognising this reality and becoming active participants. Tech Diplomacy, once leveraged effectively, gives these countries and their people the chance they deserve.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Deodat Maharaj is a national of Trinidad and Tobago and is presently the Managing Director of the United Nations Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries. He can be contacted at: [email protected]