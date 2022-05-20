In Mexico, guns from the United States are a fact of life. The Mexican government estimates nearly 70% of guns trafficked into the country come from its northern neighbour. Meanwhile, a patchwork of weak gun laws in the US, where gun trafficking is not a federal crime, affects Mexico. The Mexican government is taking an unusual tack to try to stop the flow of arms: they have filed a lawsuit. With no sign of the cartel violence slowing, can a lawsuit stem the flow of guns to Mexico?

In this episode:

John Holman, Al Jazeera correspondent (@johnholman100)

Eugenio Weigend Vargas, Center for American Progress (@eugenioweigend)

