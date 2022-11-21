A monetary reward is now being offered for information that will lead tothe location of missing Willikies teen, Shamar Harrigan.

St. Phillip’s North MP, Sir Robin Yearwood, has posted a $5,000 reward in the hope that it will lead to credible information being provided that will result in Shamar’s safe return to his family.

Today marks one week since the 19-year-old went missing.

Since his disappearance, there have been several sightings of the teen in St. John’s, but none have led to him being found.

His family is even more anxious for his safe return home as Shamar is autistic, requires twice daily medications and has a childlike disposition.

Shamar also requires twice daily medications which control his impulses.

The teen had his last meal, to his family’s knowledge, on the day hewent missing.

They are therefore also worried that he may try to grab food away from people which could lead to his getting hurt.

The family is appealing to members of the public not to react harshly if theyencounter him as he is not aggressive.

Shamar also has a speech impediment that would make it difficult forunfamiliar people to understand him.

If he is seen, an appeal has been made for the police to be contacted immediately or his family members on 776-3922 or 789-5164.

As the family continues to conduct their own searches daily, the public is also welcomed to contact the family to coordinate their own search parties.

Shamar Harrigan was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, lightblue jeans and pink and blue backpack.

Source: Point Express

