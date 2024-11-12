News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Nov. 12, 2024: Rihanna’s iconic beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, is now available in the Caribbean, marking a meaningful homecoming for the Barbadian superstar. The Caribbean launch includes nine islands, including Barbados, where Rihanna was born, grew up and first found inspiration for her music and brand.

Rihanna poses in front of own ad campaign at bus stop in Barbados bearing mother’s name after Fenty Beauty is launched in Caribbean hometown. (IG image)

This expansion not only introduces Fenty Beauty’s inclusive products to Caribbean consumers but also strengthens Rihanna’s connection to her roots, celebrating her heritage and commitment to diversity.

Since its inception, Fenty Beauty has set new industry standards for inclusivity, launching with 40 foundation shades and expanding to 50 to meet the needs of diverse skin tones. Now, with its Caribbean launch, the brand provides beauty options for consumers who have long awaited a line that reflects their unique skin tones and styles. The expansion brings Fenty Beauty’s popular products like the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Foundation, Gloss Bomb, and Stunna Lip Paint to islands where representation in global beauty has often been limited.

For Rihanna, the Caribbean launch is deeply personal. In a heartfelt speech at the launch event in Barbados, she shared: “Coming back home, where I first met and appreciated beauty, means everything to me. Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin were inspired by my people, my family, and my friends here in Barbados.” Her brand’s ethos resonates strongly in the Caribbean, where Rihanna’s focus on inclusivity and empowerment strikes a powerful chord.

The Fenty Caribbean launch featured events with product demos, makeup tutorials, and exclusive consultations, allowing local fans and influencers to experience the brand firsthand. This expansion provides opportunities for local beauty experts and entrepreneurs to engage with a world-renowned brand, establishing Fenty Beauty as a new staple in the Caribbean market.

Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrance and Fenty Hair will be available to buy in nine islands including the singer’s home country of Barbados. The other countries are Antigua, Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and & Tobago, Grenada and Sint Maarten.

With this latest milestone, Rihanna continues to impact the Caribbean beauty landscape, creating opportunities and celebrating cultural pride. By bringing her brand to the islands, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty underscores her dedication to representation, inclusivity, and honoring her Caribbean heritage.

Shoppers can expect to find the products at these selected retailers: Lipstick Antigua, Maggy’s Aruba, John Bull Ltd Bahamas, Bridgetown Duty Free, 59 Front, Bermuda, Kirk Freeport from Cayman Islands and Vendome in Trinidad and Tobago.