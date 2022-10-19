Since she announced her upcoming Super Bowl performance, Rihanna has been love bombing the masses with rumours of new music, new beauty and fashion releases but we are not complaining!

The Bajan billionaire boss babe, is trying to occupy every corner of our closets. She’s given us shoes, lingerie, loungewear and now she’s accompanying us to the gym!

Forget stuffing yourself for the holidays! Might just be tempted to go to the gym during December just to show off your Savage x Fenty workout fit.

The sportswear collection will be unveiled in the latest fashion show – Savage x Fenty Show Vol 4 on Amazon Prime.

According to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD), renowned designer Adam Selman will sit at the helm of Savage x Fenty Sport as the executive design director.

“Rihanna and I have a rich history of working together,” Selman said to WWD. “We have such synergy creating together. When I learned about the opportunity at Savage x Fenty, I knew I wanted to play a role in the new activewear category. I have such respect for [Rihanna’s] vision and for what the entire Savage x Fenty team has built and I am thrilled to be part of the next chapter.”

Selman has been named executive design director of both sport and lounge.

The duo have worked together before, including a 2020 Valentine’s Day capsule collection for the brand. Selman is also the designer behind Rihanna’s iconic Swarovski crystal nude dress, that she wore to the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards.

The new collection will be available November 9 – the same day as the fashion show – with VIP access on select styles starting November 1 at savagex.com.

As fans wait for the new collection to drop, the question at the tip of everyone’s tongue is – Will these bottoms have pockets?