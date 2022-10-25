October, you’ve been amazing: An entire month of over 35 of our favourite eateries exhibiting Cayman’s illustrious culinary cuisine for 31 whole days and four opportunities for a Signature Brunch.

So far, you’ve seen a selection of brunch menus from KARoo, Harbour Grille, Saltwater Grill, and alas, we bring you Bayside.

To everyone who booked their tables early, try not to rub it in, as our final event has officially been sold out! Bayside patrons will enjoy a fantastic selection of brunch, lunch, and bottomless beverages for only $60. For the full menu click here.

Signature Brunches are being featured for a second year running, and with last year’s events being a huge hit, we are pleased you are as excited as we are. Grab all your brunch pals and enjoy the culinary celebration. This is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to fantastic food, and good vibes.

We look forward to seeing your mouth-watering plates on social media. Don’t forget to tag us!

Keep in touch and follow Restaurant Month’s social channels for updates and all of the best RM2022 opportunities. Visit us at www.restaurantmonth.ky