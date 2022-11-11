Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

Road closed for Pirates Festival preparations Loop Cayman Islands

Breaking News

Watch out for perps stealing motor vehicle registration plates

Senior Execs being removed from OfReg board under proposed changes

Road closed for Pirates Festival preparations

Public Health Dept confirms “no outbreak of dengue in Cayman Brac”

Second man charged in relation to murder of Harry Elliott

#LoopGoodNewsDay: Hats off to our volunteers, charitable organisations

Candice Czeremuszkin says ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’

Jennifer West finds pleasure in giving back with Meals on Wheels

#LoopGoodNewsDay: ‘Mo’vember’ to see focus on well-being of men

#LoopGoodNewsDay: Romellia Welcome, advocating for better communities

Friday Nov 11

28?C
Cayman News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

The RCIPS is advising the public that the northbound lane on Seafarers Way is closed, with traffic diverted onto Goring Avenue.

The closure is to facilitate preparations for the Pirates Festival events this weekend.

Motorists should exercise caution when travelling in the area.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

Watch out for perps stealing motor vehicle registration plates

Entertainment

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

Cayman News

Senior Execs being removed from OfReg board under proposed changes

More From

Caribbean News

How a cabbie ran into trouble to stop a woman from taking her own life

The passenger recently thanked him

Cayman News

Candice Czeremuszkin says ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’

Motivated by her motto, she is constantly driven to make contributions to the local community

Cayman News

Powery-Doxey to represent Cayman at the Miss Universe Pageant in USA

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has announced that the 1st Runner Up in the 2022 pageant, Chloe Powery-Doxey has been selected as the alternate who will represent the Cayman Islands at the

Cayman News

#LoopGoodNewsDay: Romellia Welcome, advocating for better communities

Meet Romellia Welcome, the activist, who spends her time advocating for improved services from state agencies and for cleaner, safer communities.

Welcome is president of the recently formed non-pro

Cayman News

Second man charged in relation to murder of Harry Elliott

A second man has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm in relation to the fatal shooting of Harry Elliott on Monday 25 April.

The 21-year-old accus

Cayman News

Jennifer West finds pleasure in giving back with Meals on Wheels

‘I have been an active member in the community, helping different charities and persons from a very young age’

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR