Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine North Eastern, Kerensia Morrison, says several road rehabilitation projects have been undertaken in the constituency, with others to come on stream.

“This year, we continued work on the Guy’s Hill Road, patched Riversdale to Williamsfield and rehabilitated parts of Williamsfield to Mount Industry,” she said.

Morrison informed that repairs on Troja Road and York Street have been put to tender, and it is anticipated that the works will begin soon.

“I am also lobbying for Cassava River to Glengoffe Road, equally so, the large community of Treadways,” she indicated.

Morrison was making her contribution to the 2022-2023 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on October 4.

She said that the Cheesefield community, which needs better roads, is being targeted for infrastructure improvements under the Rural Development Programme.

“I have encouraged constituents to be patient, as the community rehabilitation announced by (Local Government and Rural Development) Minister, Hon Desmond McKenzie, will be worth the wait,” she said.

Morrison told the House that there are several parochial roads that need to be repaired, and urged an increase in the funds allocated for such works.

She said the provision of more funds “would enable our councillors to take on even one road each year. Community roads are the Wi-Fi to connect people.

“We believe that as this economy recovers stronger, the funds to go on these roads will be considered a priority,” she added.

Morrison’s presentation also focused on access to electricity and water.