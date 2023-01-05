The Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources advises the public that roadworks will be conducted along the Errol Barrow section of the ABC Highway from the Clyde Walcott Roundabout (Hothersal) to the Norman Niles Roundabout (Haggatt Hall) starting Wednesday, January 4.

A crew from Infra Construction will conduct the work at night until Wednesday, February 1, between 8 pm and 6 am. During this time, the southbound lanes from the Clyde Walcott Roundabout heading towards the Norman Niles Roundabout will be closed.

The northbound lanes heading from Norman Niles Roundabout to the Clyde Walcott Roundabout in the direction of Warrens will become two-directional and a speed limit of 30km will be in effect.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the instructions of traffic wardens and signs and to use alternative routes to avoid any inconvenience as delays may occur.