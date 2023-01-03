Road works in The City for two weeks
NCF offering over 40 workshops across communities
Charity plans to expand reach to more homeless in 2023
Pel?’s coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
Gun offences carrying stiffer penalties now
24-year-old Damar Hamlin collapses on field, Bills-Bengals game cut
American rally driver Ken Block has died at age 55
Romain Virgo delivers a smooth mix on Old Year’s Night
No flying fish Christmas: Fishermen complaining, fuel costs daunting
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Crews from the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Water Resources (MTWW) will be repairing a broken culvert on Broad Street; a broken culvert at the corner of Crumpton Street, and a stormwater grill on Marhill Street, all in Bridgetown.
The work is estimated to last approximately two weeks and will take place from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 4 pm.
Pedestrians and motorists are urged to follow the signage within the construction zones and to be extremely cautious while traversing these worksites in The City.