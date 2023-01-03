Crews from the Ministry of Transport, Works, and Water Resources (MTWW) will be repairing a broken culvert on Broad Street; a broken culvert at the corner of Crumpton Street, and a stormwater grill on Marhill Street, all in Bridgetown.

The work is estimated to last approximately two weeks and will take place from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 am and 4 pm.

Pedestrians and motorists are urged to follow the signage within the construction zones and to be extremely cautious while traversing these worksites in The City.