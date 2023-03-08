Twenty-two-year-old Kemar Davis, otherwise called ‘Ratty’, a construction worker of Top Hill district, St. Elizabeth has been charged with burglary and Indecent assault following an incident in his community on Tuesday, February 28.

Reports are that at about 1:00 am, Davis broke into a house and passed a substance across the complainant’s nose, causing her to become unconscious.

The police were later summoned and it was discovered that Davis gained entry to the house by forcing a bathroom window open.

Davis was arrested during an operation; he was positively pointed out during an identification parade and subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.