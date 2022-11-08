Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Robbery, rape, abduction carried out by gunmen at premises in Kingston

Man’s body dumped on George Lee Boulevard in Portmore

Two held after cops seize firearm and ammunition in Hanover raid

Jamaica News

Criminals went to premises in a marked taxi

Loop News

28 minutes ago

Robbery in Kingston

Police are now searching for four gunmen who went to premises in the vicinity of Seaward Drive in Kingston, and reportedly abducted a male, sexually assaulted a female, and also robbed several people of their valuables on Tuesday.

Reports are that the men went to the location, said to be a tenement settlement, in a marked taxi.

Residents were tied up and beaten by the men who then stole money and appliances including a 50-inch television set along with several other valuables from the premises.

There are also reports emerging that a female at the premises was sexually assaulted by the criminals before they made their escape from the location.

The police were later called to the location and a search was launched for the criminals.

Residents in the area where the attack took place say the incident has left them traumatized.

Jamaica News

Jamaica News

Jamaica News

