Robbery in Kingston
Police are now searching for four gunmen who went to premises in the vicinity of Seaward Drive in Kingston, and reportedly abducted a male, sexually assaulted a female, and also robbed several people of their valuables on Tuesday.
Reports are that the men went to the location, said to be a tenement settlement, in a marked taxi.
Residents were tied up and beaten by the men who then stole money and appliances including a 50-inch television set along with several other valuables from the premises.
There are also reports emerging that a female at the premises was sexually assaulted by the criminals before they made their escape from the location.
The police were later called to the location and a search was launched for the criminals.
Residents in the area where the attack took place say the incident has left them traumatized.
