Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has announced that the Robert Linquist investigation into a contract to redevelop the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) will resume.

He said the government had agreed with the international forensic accountant to resume an incomplete investigation into the awarding of a contract in 2009 for a project to redevelop the Hewanorra International Airport.

In his New Year address on Sunday, Pierre disclosed that the move was consistent with the pledge to pursue good governance and anti-corruption policies.

“Robert Lindquist was first retained in 2012 by the Government of Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony to conduct that investigation. The investigation was stopped in 2016, as the UWP administration which came into office that year, did not authorise its continuation,” Pierre stated.

The Castries East MP described Lindquist as a renowned financial investigator who had conducted high-profile investigations for corporations and governments worldwide.

“Mr. Lindquist will also be asked to assist in the investigation of other matters of suspected misuse of public funds,” Pierre disclosed.

The Prime Minister revealed that this year the results of several forensic investigations are expected to be completed and recommended action pursued.

He also announced that his administration would keep its promise to strengthen integrity in public office laws this year, providing the Integrity Commission with much-needed resources to deal with defaulters effectively.

And on what Pierre described as ‘ the much-discussed matter of the Special Prosecutor,’ the Prime Minister emphasised his government’s determination to find the answers to several bothersome questions relating to possible misuse of public funds.

“Because this is obviously an extremely delicate matter, I will withhold further details until a more appropriate opportunity,” Pierre told the nation.

