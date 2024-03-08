News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 8, 2024: Renowned Jamaican reggae artist Romain Virgo continues to use his platform to uplift and honor women, showcasing their strength and diversity through his music. Notably, tracks like “Good Woman” and “I Believe” from his latest album, The Gentle Man, highlight his dedication to empowering women in their journeys.

In “Good Woman,” Virgo expresses gratitude, singing, “She’s the full package / Everything I need / Maybe I am lucky ’cause I can’t believe / She’s more of everything that’s guaranteed.” Similarly, “I Believe” features infectious melodies and vocals alongside Nigerian star Patoranking, encouraging listeners to recognize the profound impact women have on society.

Reflecting on the significance of International Women’s Day, Virgo emphasized, “Good women surround us everywhere. Today we celebrate you for the amazing impact you have on our lives.” He stressed the importance of men acknowledging and honoring the accomplishments of women across various roles and industries.

“‘Good Woman’ is an everlasting classic because it celebrates good women from around the world,” remarked Jamaican radio host Richie B, echoing sentiments shared by influencers and fans worldwide.

Romain Virgo, celebrated for his soulful crooning, has released three albums to date and numerous hit singles, garnering millions of streams on platforms like YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora. With a global fanbase and widespread radio play, his music resonates across borders, affirming his status as a reggae icon.

