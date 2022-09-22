Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox
Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup
Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Europa League, Group E football match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru stadium, in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits).
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international football in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.
“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese football federation for his scoring feats. “I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”
Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.
The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.
Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men’s all-time record of 117 international goals.
He is preparing with Portugal for Nations League matches at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.
Winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, Portugal trail Spain by one point entering the final two games. Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.
