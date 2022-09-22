The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox

Andre Blake to receive 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

Two bikers die from bizarre motor vehicle crash

Macys.com

Severe weather alert in effect for Jamaica

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

JMMB plans real estate projects in Kingston, Mandeville

Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

CHANG STANDS FIRM: Says cops have right to life in clashes with gunmen

Azan 64, 3 wickets each from Mujeeb and Young lead Pride to easy win

Wednesday Sep 21

27?C
Loop Sports

1 hrs ago

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during the Europa League, Group E football match against Sheriff Tiraspol at the Zimbru stadium, in Chisinau, Moldova, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — This year’s World Cup apparently won’t be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international football in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.

“I’m still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese football federation for his scoring feats. “I’m in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”

Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.

The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.

Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men’s all-time record of 117 international goals.

He is preparing with Portugal for Nations League matches at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.

Winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, Portugal trail Spain by one point entering the final two games. Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.

Related Articles

Sport

August 31, 2022 12:48 PM

Sport

August 17, 2022 04:43 PM

Sport

August 4, 2022 06:52 PM

Recent Articles

Business

Kerry-Ann Aiken puts modern touch on gifting with KW Bloombox

Sport

Andre Blake to receive 2022 John Wanamaker Athletic Award

Sport

Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

More From

Jamaica News

GoFundMe started to help 5 transgender Jamaicans survive in the US

Campaign seeking to raise US$25,000 for artists who entered country via Mexico border

Jamaica News

Sam Sharpe college students in Spain on EU scholarships

Four modern languages students of Sam Sharpe Teachers’ College in Montego Bay, St James are to spend this semester at the Universidad de Ja?n in Andalusia, Spain on a student exchange scholarship prog

Jamaica News

Three generations of family living off salvaged waste from dump

‘Is me and God and my pickney dem and the dump,’ single mom says of her only source of income

Jamaica News

Trooper bashes some entertainers for no show at Merciless’ funeral

Veteran sound system selector, Ricky Trooper has lashed out at several artistes for not turning up at the funeral service of late dancehall artiste Leonard ‘Merciless’ Bartley.

Bartley was lai

Jamaica News

How a mom helped her sons develop a love for reading

Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.

Fellow contestants may have noticed tha

Sport

Briana Williams joins Titans International Track Club in Kingston

After being under the care of mentor and coach Ato Boldon for 10 years in the USA, Olympic 4x100m gold medallist Briana Williams will return to Jamaica to join Titans International Track Club.

The

hardbeat

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR