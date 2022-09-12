The highly competitive and tactically challenging RORC Caribbean 600 attracts hundreds of international sailors each year to enjoy offshore racing in superb Caribbean conditions in February © Arthur Daniel/RORC

The Royal Ocean Racing Club announces the inaugural RORC Caribbean 600 Series which will be based in Antigua from 14th to 24th February 2023.

The series will include three days of racing followed by the main event; the 14th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600. The RORC Caribbean 600 Series is open to boats racing under the IRC, CSA and MOCRA Class Rules, plus other suitable classes.

RORC Vice Commodore Eric de Turckheim’s Teasing Machine and RORC Commodore James Neville’s INO XXX are both set to compete in the RORC Caribbean 600 Series.

In two versions of Teasing Machine, Eric de Turckheim has competed in four previous editions of the RORC Caribbean 600.

“Historically, major 600-mile offshore races are part of a series, for example the Fastnet and the Admiral’s Cup. The RORC Caribbean 600 Series will have a similar format with inshore racing, a medium length offshore and a long offshore race,” commented Turckheim. “The RORC Caribbean 600 race is one of the best offshore races in the world, but it is normally won by a big boat. The Series will give smaller boats a better chance of winning due to the variety of races. The Royal Ocean Racing Club have a long-term plan for the RORC Caribbean 600 Series; making it one of the world’s most significant regattas.”

2023 RORC Caribbean 600 Series 14th to 24th February 2023 Tuesday 14th February 2023 – Inshore racing in coastal waters of Antigua Wednesday 15th February – Inshore racing in coastal waters of Antigua Thursday 16th February – Lay Day in Antigua Friday 17th February – 360 Round Antigua Race Saturday 18th February – Series Prize Giving and RORC Caribbean 600 Opening Party Monday 20th February – Start of the 14th RORC Caribbean 600 Friday 24th February – Prize Giving RORC Caribbean 600 “The combination of a tactically challenging Caribbean destination, sunshine and warm blue waters makes this a totally unique event,” commented Race Director Chris Stone. “The RORC will continue to work with Antigua Yacht Club and their local volunteers supporting the management of this great event. All of the races in the Series will require boats to comply with World Sailing Offshore Special Regulations Category 3. For the RORC Caribbean 600 Race, boats will require additional equipment including: Liferaft, EPIRB and AIS Transponder.” International Race Officer Hank Stuart from Rochester New York will be the Race Officer for the RORC Caribbean 600 Series. The intention is to run multiple races over the first two days. After Lay Day, the 52-mile 360 Round Antigua Race is scheduled and three days later will be the start of the 14th RORC Caribbean 600.

