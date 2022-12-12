On Monday 5th December 2022 the Rotaract Club of Antigua celebrated 36 years of unbroken service, and making a difference in Antigua and Barbuda.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua was chartered as a project of the Rotary Club of Antigua on December 5 th , 1986.

The club was originally founded by Rotarians Patrick “Paddy” Benjamin and thelate Anthony Michael.

At the club’s conception, Mr. Greg Walter was the Charter President and Ms. Keva Margetson served as its Vice President.

Rotaract is an international organization that brings together people ages 18 and older to exchange ideas, serve the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fellowship through service.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua focuses on four pillars of service, which include: Community, International, Professional and Club Service.

To commemorate the 36 th Charter Anniversary, a week of activities were held from the 3 rd to the 10 th of December.

Among these activities two annual signature projects were executed, Share the Cheer Project and the HIV and General Health Screening Project.

In keeping with one of Rotary International’s focus, ‘Maternal and Child Health’, this year, the Share the Cheer Project, hosted by the Community Service committee, focused on sharing the cheer at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, where the club made donations tothe Maternity, Paediatrics and NICU wards.

The HIV and General Health Screening, which falls under the International Service arm, executed its yearly partnership with various organizations such as the Aids Secretariat and Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, to offer this free and confidentialscreening to residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

As the club rolls into 2023, BIGGER and more exciting projects and events are on the horizon. For example, the Professional Development Committee will be hosting a series of events including Learn-A-Trade initiatives in the form of Automotive Basics, Barbering and Basic Sewing, and a Professional Mixer just to name a few.

The Finance and Fundraising Committee will be hosting a ‘Jingle and Mingle Takeaway Luncheon’ on Sunday 18 the December, and the club’s signature Valentine’s Day, ‘Cupid’sRaffle’.

In this 36 th year of service, the Rotaract Club of Antigua is led by President Dr. Namadi Belle, and her dynamic team, and guided under the 2022/23 theme, “Dream Big, Believe, Achieve the Impossible”.

For more information on upcoming projects and activities, follow the club on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter by searching for RotaractAntigua or via email at[email protected]

