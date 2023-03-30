Vauxhall Primary School to be named after Shirley Chisholm
BOA honours sporting trailblazers
US visa processing fees increase
St George and St Michael residents experience water outages
AccuWeather forecasts 11-15 named storms this Hurricane Season
Local businesses’ export capacity improved
CIBC FirstCaribbean offers career advice to female students
NUPW: Pay cave workers outstanding pensions
International’s new Artist Discovery Program offers up-and-coming artists a chance to display their work to millions of vacationers. Winners will create nine large-scale murals in three highly visible locations on board.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Royal Caribbean International is seeking local Caribbean artists to create art installations on their new ship, Icon of the Seas.
The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program spotlights up-and-coming local artists, showcasing their creativity, talent and culture to the millions of guests that sail with the cruise line each year.
Three artists will be selected to come aboard and create a large-scale mural in one of three marquee locations onboard Icon of the Seas, before the ship sets sail in the Caribbean in January 2024.
The program is open to any artist or artist teams living in any of Royal Caribbean’s Caribbean cruise destinations.
Royal Caribbean is offering artists three main location onboard the ship to showcase their work: the embarkation area, the Royal Promenade and The Suite Sundeck, a private VIP area for suite guests only, boasts a bar, dining area, and pool.
Artists will be paid a commission for their work. Deadline is April 4 for submissions.
For more details visit HERE
More From
Royal Caribbean International is seeking local Caribbean artists to create art installations on their new ship, Icon of the Seas.
The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program spotlights up-and
Members of the first Barbados team to attend the CAC Games were recognised for their efforts
US private forecaster AccuWeather expects this year’s hurricane season to be near-average with 11-15 named storms.
Of those named storms, one to three could become major hurricanes with top sustain