Royal Caribbean International is seeking local Caribbean artists to create art installations on their new ship, Icon of the Seas.

The Royal Caribbean Artist Discovery Program spotlights up-and-coming local artists, showcasing their creativity, talent and culture to the millions of guests that sail with the cruise line each year.

Three artists will be selected to come aboard and create a large-scale mural in one of three marquee locations onboard Icon of the Seas, before the ship sets sail in the Caribbean in January 2024.

The program is open to any artist or artist teams living in any of Royal Caribbean’s Caribbean cruise destinations.

Royal Caribbean is offering artists three main location onboard the ship to showcase their work: the embarkation area, the Royal Promenade and The Suite Sundeck, a private VIP area for suite guests only, boasts a bar, dining area, and pool.

Artists will be paid a commission for their work. Deadline is April 4 for submissions.

For more details visit HERE