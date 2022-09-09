– Advertisement –

The Royal Commonwealth Society is immensely saddened to learn of the passing of our Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and all Members of the Royal Family at this time.

From her public commitment to the Commonwealth family in Cape Town, South Africa, as a young princess in 1947, and throughout her long life and reign, The Queen was an instrumental figure in nurturing and inspiring this unique, voluntary association of independent, and sovereign nations.

Since becoming the Head of the Commonwealth and Patron of the Society in 1952 at the age of 26, The Queen’s dedication to the Commonwealth has been unparalleled.

From her numerous official visits to nearly every Commonwealth country, to lending her name and support to programmes and events of which the Society has been honoured to deliver and support, including The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy and The Queen’s Young Leaders, Her Majesty’s commitment to the value, and values, of this network of nations and peoples is humbling and irreplaceable.

Executive Chair of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Dr Linda Yueh, said: “No-one has made a greater contribution to the Commonwealth over the decades than The Queen. As Head of the Commonwealth, Her Majesty personally reinforced the links by which this unique network brings peoples and countries from around the globe together in common cause. Her life and tireless efforts will forever be linked to this voluntary association of 56 independent and equal, sovereign states, which encompass over 2.5 billion people, and to whom The Queen displayed an unwavering dedication.

As Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, The Queen was unstinting and gracious in her support, attending many of our highest-profile events, including the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey and the High Commissioners’ Banquet.

She also lent her name to a number of programmes that the Society has been honoured to deliver, including The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest international schools’ writing contest, The Queen’s Young Leaders, and most recently The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

Her Majesty’s lifetime of indefatigable and selfless commitment to the Commonwealth and the Society will be truly missed.”

SOURCE: Royal Commonwealth Society

