The Royal Drawing School (United Kingdom) recently executed a six-week training course for 15 art teachers across the nation.

The project was initiated and managed by the Halo Foundation, in partnership with the Jumby Bay Fund, the Ministry of Education, Sport and Creative Industries, and the Workshop Studio Art Gallery in English Harbour.

In his remarks at the Government House graduation ceremony, Governor General H.E. Sir Rodney Williams said:

“This is the second Royal Drawing School course which has been conducted in Antigua and Barbuda. Last year, the training centred around the exchange of techniques, and the honing of skills for the art teachers. This year, the emphasis was placed upon the methodology of imparting expertise to the students within a classroom setting”.

Royal Drawing School facilitators Cherry Pickles and Alexander Page praised the level of competence of the art teachers who participated, and referenced their “dedication, talent and enthusiasm”.

Director of Education, Mr. Clare Browne told the graduating class:

“If the single most important element impacting the learning of students in the classroom is the teacher, then we must do all that we can to strengthen teacher quality and as a consequence, enhance the quality of education offered.

Continuous Professional Development helps teachers improve their understanding of how to deliver effective education, and ensures they can adapt to the changing needs of the students”.

President of the Halo Foundation, H.E. Lady Williams remarked:

“100% of the participants indicated that their repertoire had been expanded, with 34% hailing the training course as “exceptional”, and 66% indicating that it was a “good experience”.’” Her Excellency affirmed that “the Halo Foundation will continue its work in all areas of nation building and youth development, including its support and strengthening of culture and the arts”.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]