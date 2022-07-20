The content originally appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News
Russia’s offensive in Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions of others and destroyed hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure [File: AP]
Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, says Moscow’s “operation” in Ukraine is no longer limited to the Donbas.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen calls on member states to slash their gas use by 15 percent until the end of March, saying a full cutoff of Russian supplies is likely.
