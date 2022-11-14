The government of Barbados and the Republic of Rwanda have signed a Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) to boost air transport cooperation and reinforce the competitiveness in the aviation industry between the two countries.

The signing, which happened last week (November 9) shows the mutual trust and commitment to deepen the strategic partnership meant to open skies for both countries and ease the movement of people and services.

Among the areas that will be developed through this cooperation, include the promotion of trade, services, boost hospitality and enhance transportation of pharmaceutical products from Barbados to Rwanda.

The Minister of Infrastructure Dr Ernest NSABAIMANA signed on behalf of the Republic of Rwanda whereas Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kerrie Symmonds, signed on behalf of the government of Barbados as a symbol to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Minister Ernest finds this agreement a cornerstone step on which both countries will increase level of trade market for services and products. This will support competitiveness and create more jobs for the communities.