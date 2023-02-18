American Ryan Crouser threw 23.38m for an outright men’s world shot put record at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday.

One week after opening his season with 22.58m at the Millrose Games in New York, the world and Olympic champion added a centimetre to his own outright world record in Idaho.

Crouser’s previous best was the 23.37m he recorded outdoors at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene in June 2021, while his previous best indoors was the 22.82m he threw in Fayetteville in January of that year.

The 30-year-old has now surpassed 23 metres in a total of seven competitions during his career so far.