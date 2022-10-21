Dr. Jimmys Cannabinoid Sunscreen has Arrived!

Following many months of product development and testing, Dr. Jimmy’s unique Pre-Sun SPF 30 sunscreen is now available for sale.

“This sunscreen will help protect skin from harmful UV rays and stop skin oxidation and aging in its tracks. This product will be the best product for people to use and enjoy the sunny beaches of the Caribbean and Hawaii and for skiers enjoying a day of shredding the trails” says Dr. Jimmy’s Co-Founder Elvis Edwards.

Ingredients for Dr. Jimmy’s Pre-Sun formula were carefully chosen to be safe for the environment and has been extensively tested for its ability to block harmful UV rays. Pre-Sun is a broad spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

Both cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabinol (CBN) have been incorporated into the formula for their antioxidant properties and to specifically block harmful effects caused by UVA and UVB exposure.

“Although it has taken over a year to develop and test Dr. Jimmy’s Pre-Sun, it was very important to get this right. We are extremely happy with how the product has turned out.” Says Drew Farwell, Doctor Jimmy’s co-founder and head of marketing. “Most do not understand that SPF30 only blocks 93% of UV rays from the skin. We felt it extremely important to add cannabinoids to help further protect the skin from premature aging due to the sun” adds Elvis Edwards.

A trial one ounce Pre-Sun is available in limited quantities with the standard 2.5 ounce sunscreen ready for orders.

Pre-Sun is a perfect companion to Doctor Jimmy’s Flagship After Sun skin moisturizer developed to help the skin heal after a great day enjoying the sun.

About Dr. Jimmy’s: A Colorado-based minority owned company focused on developing skin care products to support an active outdoor lifestyle.

The company launched in 2021 with a commitment to developing unique skin care products, sustainability initiatives and supporting non-profits that provide improved access for appreciating the outdoors.

The Pre-Sun SPF 30 sun screen is the second product in the beach survival kit developed by Dr. Jimmy’s.

Dr. Jimmy’s products can be purchased on line at www.doctorjimmys.com and Walmart.com, as well as select retail outlets in Hawaii, Domenica, Antigua, Oregon and Colorado.

For more information about Dr. Jimmy’s, upcoming products and where to purchase locally, visit www.doctorjimmys.com.

