DALLAS, May 28, 2025 — Safe Harbor is excited to announce its newest location in St. Kitts.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to serve the global fleet in this important region with an offering of such high quality,” said Baxter Underwood, CEO of Safe Harbor Marinas.

Safe Harbor’s new location in St. Kitts is a naturally protected harbor with world-class amenities and essential superyacht infrastructure making it the Eastern Caribbean’s next premier yachting destination with the ability to accommodate vessels up to 115 meters in length.

The property is a quick water transfer from Nevis and within easy cruising range of St. Barths, making it a smart, central waypoint, that’s designed with captains and crew in mind.

“We are thrilled to continue growing our footprint throughout the most popular cruising areas. St. Kitts is 30 nautical miles from St. Barths,” says Carolina Corral, Senior Vice President at Safe Harbor Marinas.

“We are excited to offer our captains and crew another location that provides the amenities and service they have come to expect at our facilities. Now in the heart of the Caribbean, we can’t wait to see the fleet in St. Kitts,” says Christian Denhard, Senior Vice President at Safe Harbor Marinas.

Together with Safe Harbor Puerto Del Rey, the Caribbean’s largest marina, and Safe Harbor San Juan, Safe Harbor now offers over 1,000 slips in the Caribbean.

