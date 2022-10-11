Barbadians who wish to get in-tune with, and stay on top of their health, are being given the opportunity to receive a free health check, thanks to a recent partnership between Sagicor and the James Street Methodist Church.

The insurance and financial institution is providing monetary and human resource support to the Church’s health screening programme, offering free health checks to members of the public from 7:30 am until 12 pm on the first Saturday of every month. During this time, Sagicor’s in-house nurse, Rosanna Springer, along with representatives from the church will be on hand to test individuals’ cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure; capture weight, height and waist measurements; and provide tips and advice on maintaining good health.

Paul Inniss, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Sagicor Life (Barbados) Inc, said the decision to work with the Church on this programme was an easy one, as it falls squarely in line with Sagicor’s commitment to educating the public on ways to improve their health and reduce the risk of disease.

“Blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), hormones and waist circumference are key indicators of our risk for major illnesses, therefore, understanding this is the first step towards reducing our chances of developing medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. We therefore encourage Barbadians to take full advantage of this opportunity, and to stay on top of their numbers by making regular visits to their physician”, Inniss stated.

Speaking on the initiative and the church’s partnership with Sagicor, was Reverend Derick A. Richards, Superintendent Minister of the James Street-Speightstown Circuit and Bishop of the South Caribbean District of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and Americas, who thanked the financial institution for facilitating the recommencement of the programme, which had previously been derailed by the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Barbados is known for having a high number of cases of heart disease, diabetes, and other medical conditions, many of which go undiagnosed for years. During the pandemic, Barbadians understandably were not making regular visits to their physician, therefore, there was a serious threat of more cases going undetected. Having Sagicor’s support on this initiative is key to our efforts to help our members and the wider public to get on top of their health, and we are so grateful for their assistance”, said Reverend Richards.