Sagicor Group says it has raised a record-breaking $91.8 million through its charitable arm – Sagicor Foundation Jamaica – at the 25th staging of its Sigma Corporate Run that took place on Sunday.

Dubbed “The Legacy Run” in honour of its silver anniversary, all proceeds raised from the charity road race, held in New Kingston, will go to the 2023 Sigma Run beneficiaries – the University Hospital of the West Indies Paediatric Unit and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts.

“I am overcome with joy, and truly grateful for the tremendous support we received to make this historic raise possible”, said Christopher Zacca, President and CEO, of Sagicor Group Jamaica at the start of the race.

Over the past two years, the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run events were scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with limited participation for the road race. Last year, the organisation surpassed its long-standing fundraising target of $50 million, and raised $52 million for the sole beneficiary of the 2022 event, Kingston Public Hospital.

“We here at Sagicor are beyond thankful to have the full support of our sponsors, donors, race participants, volunteers, and well-wishers as we celebrate and commemorate our silver anniversary, and our legacy of giving back,” Zacca said. “It is because of them that we are able to do this year after year,” he added.

Over 21,000 people registered for the charity road race, which included a run, walk, and wheelchair participants. The signature road race culminated in what was dubbed ‘Sigma Week’ by the organisation, which started with a church service at Webster Memorial United Church on Sunday, February 5, then a special Legacy Awards and Fundraiser event on Wednesday, February 8 that honoured stalwarts of Sigma Run.

Sprinting icons Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Asafa Powell served as patrons for this year’s event.

Garfield Gordon won the male section of the 5.5 km race in 17 minutes and 32 seconds and Jozanne Harris took the female title in 23 minutes and 20 seconds.

Sagicor has now raised over $640 million for the charity run, which started in 1999. Over 25 charities and institutions have benefited.