The Sagicor Select Funds–Financial led double-digit gains during Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) but it still trades closer to one-year lows than highs.

The stock gained 20 per cent and closed at $0.49, having traded at a range of $0.36 to $0.52 over 52 weeks.

The movement of the stock reflects the continued decline in the main market affected by higher interest rates.

Also on the day, Sygnus Real Estate gained 15 per cent to close at $10.58 or the midway point between its 52-week range of $9.00 and $18.95.

The top declining stocks were tTech down 18 per cent to $2.70 close to its 52-week low of $2.50 and far from its high of $4.79 in the year.

The JSE Index declined by 557.85 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 347,650.98 points and the volume traded amounted to 42,372,789 valued at $70,469,791.06. The Junior Market Index declined by 98.29 points (2.37 per cent) to close at 4,051.71 points and the volume traded amounted to 25,484,902 valued at $87,225,378.16.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,412.66 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 361,488.69 points and the volume traded amounted to 67,857,691 valued at $157,695,169.22. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 4.03 points (1.95 per cent) to close at 211.09 points and the volume traded amounted to 467,538 valued at $25,574.45.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.26 points (0.46 per cent) to close at 56.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 415 valued at $92,297.49. The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.55 points (0.66 per cent) to close at 83.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 11,593,942 valued at $59,209,473.51.

Meanwhile, the JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.51 points (0.52 per cent) to close at 97.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,065,838 valued at $60,455,378.66.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 113 stocks of which 43 advanced, 51 declined and 19 traded firm.