The Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Cabinet of Ministers have approved the extension for shopping hours during the 2022 Christmas Season as follows:

Monday 19th to Saturday 24th December 2022 until 9:00 p.m.Tuesday 27th to Saturday 31st December 2022 until 9:00 p.m.

MALLS ONLYMonday 19th to Saturday 24th December 2022 until 11:00 p.m.Tuesday 27th to Saturday 31st December 2022 until 12:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers have also approved the extension of closing hours for public and social events from 2:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. at Rodney Bay, the Town of Gros Islet, and other locations approved by the competent authority to accommodate celebrations during the festive season from Saturday, 24th December 2022 to Tuesday, 3rd January 2023.

The Cabinet of Ministers also takes this opportunity to wish the public a safe and enjoyable Christmas Season. May God bless our island home.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

