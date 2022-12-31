– Advertisement –

It is noted that some countries in Europe, North America and Asia have reported significant increases in COVID-19 cases.

Saint Lucia, like many of the neighboring islands continues to report a decline in the number of COVID-19 samples being collected for testing.

In addition, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs is aware of the increased home testing with COVID-19 rapid kits and remains vigilant as these can contribute to underestimation of the true incidence of COVID -19 cases in Saint Lucia.

The Ministry of Health continues to note a decrease in the severity of COVID -19 in Saint Lucia as reflected by the decline in the number of reported hospitalizations and deaths.

However, we remain mindful of the possibility of recurrent spikes in cases as observed in other countries .

In addition to COVID-19, there are other respiratory illnesses such as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Influenza Virus which are affecting many countries presently.

Due to the ease of cross border travel, the circulation of a virus in one country poses a threat to all countries.

This means that we as an island must not let our guard down.

By practicing the following prevention and control measures we can reduce the transmission of all of these infectious respiratory illnesses:

Physical distancing, including remaining in isolation if you are ill

Wearing of masks (particularly in crowded areas and for persons who are symptomatic)

Hand hygiene

And remaining up to date with your seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines

Both the influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available at Wellness Centres around the island.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs thanks the public for its support and will continue to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation on island.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

