The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Saint Lucia’s nursing fraternity has been plunged into mourning over the fatal shooting of one of its own.
Thirty-eight year old nurse Kezia Wilson was in her car at Goodlands, Castries, when she sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
Chief Nursing Officer Kerthney Charlemagne-Surage expressed condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and members of the nursing community in a statement on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.
The complete statement appears below:
SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs
