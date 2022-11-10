– Advertisement –

The public, and particularly residents of Gros-Islet and Bexon, are informed that the Ministry of Health has assigned a team to undertake psychological first aid services for the communities impacted by the trough of Sunday November 6, 2022.

These services can be accessed through Wellness Centres by walk-in visits and by telephone between the hours of 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Mondays to Fridays.

Members of the team are also available upon request to provide support within the homes.

The residents of the aforementioned communities and the public is encouraged to visit their nearest Wellness Centre:

For care and to check on their Tetanus vaccination as may be necessary if injuries were experienced

To refill prescriptions and obtain medications that were lost or exposed to flood waters

Contact can be made by calling the following centres

Gros-Islet Polyclinic Telephone Number 4687630/7631

Grand Riviere Wellness Centre Telephone Number 468 7702

Monchy Wellness Centre Telephone Number 468 7708

Bexon Wellness Centre Telephone Number 468 7782

Contact can also be made by calling the Health Helpline at 203. Calls to these numbers are at no cost to the public.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

