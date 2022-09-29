– Advertisement –

Efforts at addressing issues of violence through education and public awareness will again take center stage, as yet another major component in the ongoing Advocacy Campaign Against Crime & Violence is about to be rolled out.

Led by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, this latest intervention is set to coincide with the annual commemoration of International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, 2022.

In observance of the day, the Ministry of Equity has planned a series of activities to highlight the issue of gun violence and to call the nation to action against this social ill.

A highly engaging Public Sensitization Campaign has been developed to educate the public on the dangers of gun violence.

The campaign will include, among other things, the use of personal narratives of gunviolence victims as well as a “Tik Tok” video competition targeting the island’s primary and secondary schools.

Social Transformation Officer Shalina Mann, says the Ministry has and is seizing the opportunity to help change the mindset of perpetrators of violence.

“The campaign is an opportunity to bring the impacts of gun violence to the forefront of the minds of society, advocate for change, celebrate survivors, and mourn those who have tragically lost their lives through violence.”

Key Messaging will focus on Making the Change Away from Violence; Demonstrating Respect and Value for Life, and the need to Foster a Better and more Tolerant Saint Lucian society.

Emphasis will be placed on demonstrating ways in which gun violence has impacted the lives of families, providing suggestions on how to handle conflict and sending an appeal for a cease fire.

A series of monetary prizes and trophies, including a Laptop, a Handset and a Tablet will be awarded to the winners in the various competition categories

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment/ SLT. Headline photo (Stock image of police check)

